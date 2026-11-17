5. Mining-specific notices

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred resources carry great uncertainty; there is no certainty they will be upgraded to higher categories. PEA: the Preliminary Economic Assessment (2025) is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as reserves; there is no certainty that its results will be realized. Production decision: commissioning is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves; historically, such projects carry an increased risk of technical and economic failure. Historical information (production 1913–1990, crown pillar estimate) is not NI 43-101 compliant, not current and not independently verified by the Issuer; it must not be understood as current resources. Visual drill core observations are not indicative of economic grades; lab results were not available at the time of preparation. 3D model/ANT are interpretations, not a resource estimate. Comparisons with other companies (in particular GoGold Resources) and neighbouring or analogous projects are not indicative of the Issuer's results.

6. No investment advice, no offer

This report is for information purposes only. It is neither an offer nor a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not replace individual investment advice. It does not take into account the personal investment objectives, financial situation or risk tolerance of individual readers. Investment decisions should only be made after one's own review, reading the Issuer's mandatory filings (SEDAR+) and, where appropriate, after consulting an independent professional.

7. Risk warnings

Shares of exploration and development companies in the resource sector are highly speculative and involve considerable risks up to and including the total loss of the capital invested. The Issuer currently generates no revenue, reports losses and depends on further financing; its interim statements contain a note on material uncertainties regarding its ability to continue as a going concern. Risks include in particular delays and cost overruns in construction and commissioning, technical problems, lower recovery or throughput than planned, fluctuations in gold and silver prices and exchange rates, permitting, environmental and legal risks, dilution through equity raises and the exercise of warrants and options, dependence on key persons and counterparties, and low liquidity of the shares, especially on the open market of German exchanges. Prices may fluctuate strongly; past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

8. Forward-looking statements

The report contains forward-looking statements, e.g. on commissioning, production, offtake quantities, exploration results, financing and the conclusion of agreements. They are based on expectations and assumptions of the Issuer or the editorial team at the time of preparation and are subject to known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially. There is no obligation to update.

9. Sources and date

ESGold Corp. investor presentation (October 2026, status Q3 2026), news releases on esgold.com and via Newsfile/ACCESS Newswire (incl. Sep 4, 2025, Nov 10, 2025, Mar 10, 2026, May 26, 2026, Jun 11, 2026, Jun 17, 2026, Jul 14, 2026, Jul 21, 2026, Jul 28, 2026, Sep 1, 2026, Sep 3, 2026, Sep 10, 2026, Sep 15, 2026, Sep 24, 2026, Oct 20, 2026, Oct 29, 2026, Nov 3, 2026, Feb 12, 2025), Letter to Shareholders October 2026 (published Nov 2, 2026), MD&A as of March 31, 2026, price data from CSE/TMX via TradingView, Investing.com and other data providers, metal prices (spot prices June 2014 and Sep 22, 2026; gold Nov 16, 2026; silver Nov 16, 2026), news releases and financial reports of peer companies, in particular GoGold Resources Inc. Price and market data: ESGold Nov 16, 2026 (C$0.38 / EUR 0.214), peers closing prices of Nov 10 or Nov 13, 2026, rounded. The Issuer's audited annual financial statements as of June 30, 2026 could not be evaluated. All information was researched carefully; no guarantee is given for accuracy and completeness.

10. Use of artificial intelligence

This report was prepared using artificial intelligence. An AI system (Claude by Anthropic) was used for research, data processing, drafting, translation and layout. The content was reviewed by, and is the responsibility of, the editorial team of aktiencheck.de AG. Despite review, AI-assisted content may contain errors.

11. Image credits

Images: ESGold Corp. (investor presentation October 2026 and esgold.com), provided by the Issuer for coverage; some photos were brightened for print. Charts: aktiencheck.de AG based on the sources stated.

12. Distribution

This report is intended for investors in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It is not intended for distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Australia or Japan or to persons in these countries. Distribution in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law; persons into whose possession this report comes must inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

13. Liability and copyright

To the extent permitted by law, aktiencheck.de AG accepts no liability for damages arising from the use of this report; this does not apply in cases of intent or gross negligence. The report is protected by copyright. Reproduction and distribution only with the consent of aktiencheck.de AG. German law applies.

14. Dates and language

Updated version completed: November 16, 2026. Republished on November 17, 2026 with complete conflict-of-interest disclosures. First version completed on October 31, 2026. All prices refer to November 16, 2026 unless otherwise stated. This English version is a convenience translation; in case of doubt, the German version prevails.