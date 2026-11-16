Most explorers spend years drilling, defining resources, writing studies and raising hundreds of millions before the first ounce of gold is sold. ESGold reverses the sequence: the material is already on surface – residues from more than 70 years of mining at Montauban. The mill building stands, the project is fully permitted according to the company, the equipment is arriving and the buyer has signed. In parallel, ESGold is drilling with modern methods for the first time in a district that historically produced around 150,000 ounces of gold and 7 million ounces of silver.
Gold From Mine Waste: Can ESGold Repeat the GoGold Story?
A permitted tailings plant in commissioning, Ocean Partners as offtaker for 100% of the doré, a historic district in its first modern drill program – and a market value of around C$42 million. GoGold built a company worth around C$1.4 billion on the same basic recipe. The updated report of November 16, 2026 shows what ESGold has in place and what is still missing.
Key data
- Company
- ESGold Corp.
- Listings
- CSE: ESAU · OTCQB: ESAUF · FSE: Z7D
- ISIN / WKN
- CA29643L2049 / A3ET93
- Share price
- C$0.38 / EUR 0.214
- Shares outstanding
- 111,521,090
- Fully diluted
- 155,088,007
- Project
- Montauban gold-silver, Québec
- Offtaker
- Ocean Partners UK Ltd. (100% of doré)
Stand: 16.11.2026, ESGold price of Nov 16, 2026; capital structure per investor presentation (Sept 2026)
Cash flow today, discovery tomorrow.
The foundation
A century of mining left residues behind – ESGold wants to turn them into cash
Montauban, around 80 km west of Québec City, is a historic mining district: zinc, lead, gold and silver were mined here from 1913. What the old processes could not recover ended up on tailings piles. That is exactly where ESGold comes in.
According to ESGold, mining did not end because the ore ran out, but because the gold price fell below US$400 per ounce. Today an ounce costs nearly ten times as much. What remained were tailings piles containing potentially harmful metals and sulphide minerals that have burdened the region for decades.
The business model in one sentence: ESGold plans to reprocess the historic residues, recover the remaining gold and silver (plus mica), neutralize the residual material, reuse it as construction material and reclaim the sites. The feed does not have to be blasted and crushed first – it is already ground and lying on surface. That is the core of the low capital requirement.
The plant
Mill built, equipment arriving: the road to the first doré
While many juniors are still showing presentations of future mines, ESGold can show steel and concrete. Since November 2025 the mill building, expanded to 20,000 square feet with gold room and laboratory, has been complete.
The flowsheet comprises screening and separation, grinding, cyanide leaching, clarification, Merrill-Crowe precipitation and finally pouring doré bars on site. Merrill-Crowe is particularly suited to silver-rich solutions – it is the same process GoGold has used at Parral since 2014.
Resource and economics
Small resource, low capital need: what the PEA shows
Montauban is no giant – and in Phase 1 it does not aim to be. Its strength lies in the ratio of investment to return: C$18.8 million capital requirement and, according to the PEA, payback in under two years.
|Category
|Tonnes
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Au oz
|Ag oz
|Indicated
|603,700
|0.40
|31.45
|7,800
|610,350
|Inferred
|319,300
|0.41
|36.93
|4,200
|379,100
Estimate by M. Rachidi, P.Geo., and C. Duplessis, Eng. (GoldMinds Geoservices), per CIM standards. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Quelle: ESGold Corp., 2025 PEA
|Metric
|Value
|NPV (5%) pre / after tax
|C$44.53m / C$24.27m
|IRR pre / after tax
|105.1% / 60.3%
|Payback
|under 2 years
|Capex incl. contingency
|C$18.81m
|Mine life / capacity
|4 years / up to 1,000 tpd
|Price assumptions gold / silver
|US$2,900 / approx. US$32 per ounce
Quelle: ESGold Corp., PEA news release of Sep 4, 2025 and investor presentation
Metal prices: PEA assumption vs. today
US$ per ounce
- PEA assumption (Sept 2025)
- Nov 16, 2026
Gold and silver Nov 16, 2026 (spot). No recalculation of the PEA.
Quelle: ESGold 2025 PEA; spot prices
Daten als Tabelle
|Metal
|PEA assumption (Sept 2025)
|Nov 16, 2026
|Gold
|2.900
|3.859
|Silver
|32
|47,2
Gold is thus around 33% and silver around 48% above the prices used in the PEA. No updated economic analysis by a Qualified Person is available – we deliberately do not re-run the PEA ourselves. Metal prices are among the most important value drivers of the study; they can also fall again.
Offtake and financing
Ocean Partners on board: buyer, credit line, minimum volume
On May 26, 2026, ESGold signed a binding doré purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Ltd., an international metals trading and mining finance group.
100% of the doré
Ocean Partners buys all gold and silver doré from the tailings and potential crown pillar material at LBMA/COMEX prices (99.8% of gold, 99% of silver paid).
Non-dilutive facility
Prepayment and working capital facility of up to C$9 million, tied to operational readiness and production milestones. No drawdown had been reported as of the last report reviewed.
The number worth reading twice
The minimum volume of 50,000 ounces of gold and 1 million ounces of silver is more than four times the gold in the tailings resource of around 12,000 ounces. The agreement clearly looks beyond the tailings – volumes beyond the tailings are currently neither resource nor reserve.
ESGold describes itself as "fully funded" through commissioning. The interim statements as of March 31, 2026 (working capital C$15.97 million) also contain the customary going-concern note. Around 38 million warrants (average exercise price approx. C$0.72) and 5.5 million options represent dilution potential of just over one third.
Phase 2: the district
Beneath the tailings lies the district: 900 metres deep, open
The tailings are the entry ticket; the real lever may lie beneath. Montauban is considered a gold- and silver-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system. Using passive seismic and an integrated 3D model, ESGold has identified a mineralized corridor extending around 900 metres to depth and more than 2 kilometres along strike, open.
The land package has grown to 485 claims covering around 24,414 hectares. As of October 20, 2026 around 4,074 of 5,000 planned metres had been drilled; according to the shareholder letter one hole reached around 408 metres and another is targeting 600 metres. Assays are still pending.
Circular economy
From environmental problem to raw material: two MOUs for up to 500,000 tonnes
On October 29, 2026, ESGold announced a memorandum of understanding with Culture H. Dolbec Inc. for up to 300,000 tonnes per year, followed on November 3 by a second MOU with Gestion D.S. 50 Inc. for up to 200,000 tonnes – both Québec-based companies. They will evaluate whether neutralized residues from Montauban can be used as aggregate for construction applications. For comparison: the project is permitted to process up to 300,000 tonnes of historic tailings per year.
The blueprint
GoGold: how old tailings founded a C$1.4 billion company
Anyone who wants to know what a tailings story can hold should look at Hidalgo del Parral in Mexico. There lay 21.3 million tonnes of residues from 340 years of mining.
GoGold Resources built the leach plant with Merrill-Crowe recovery in 18 months for US$32.5 million. The first bar was poured in June 2014, and commercial production was declared as of March 1, 2015. The road was not free of setbacks – the share price fell to its all-time low of C$0.19 in November 2018. Then came the second act: in 2019 GoGold acquired Los Ricos in Jalisco, funded partly by Parral cash flow and partly by equity raises. In June 2026 the construction decision for Los Ricos South followed. On November 13, 2026 the shares closed at C$3.18 – around 31% below the all-time high of C$4.62 – for a market cap of around C$1.4 billion.
|Feature
|GoGold (Parral, 2014)
|ESGold (Montauban, 2026)
|Feed
|Historic tailings
|Historic tailings
|Recovery
|Heap leach, Merrill-Crowe
|Mill, leach, Merrill-Crowe
|Investment
|US$32.5m¹
|C$18.8m per PEA
|Tailings tonnage
|21.3 Mt
|approx. 0.92 Mt (resource)
|Second act
|Los Ricos (acquired 2019)
|District on own land, 244 km²
|Market cap today
|approx. C$1,380m
|approx. C$42m
¹ Per Northern Miner; 2013 pre-feasibility study: US$35m. Market caps rounded: GoGold Nov 13, 2026, ESGold Nov 16, 2026.
Then and now: the gold price tailwind
US$ per ounce
June 2014 (first GoGold bar) approx. US$1,245; Nov 16, 2026: US$3,859 (+210%). Silver over the same period from approx. US$19 to US$47.20 (+148%). Spot, rounded.
Quelle: Spot prices
Daten als Tabelle
|Point in time
|Gold
|GoGold start (06/2014)
|1.245
|ESGold commissioning (Nov 16, 2026)
|3.859
Peer group
Restart and tailings stocks: ESGold is the smallest
Market cap of selected peers
C$ million
Closing price × shares outstanding, rounded: GoGold C$3.18, Sierra Madre C$1.24, Talisker C$0.755 (each Nov 13, 2026); Blue Lagoon C$0.52, Abcourt C$0.055 (each Nov 10, 2026); ESGold C$0.38 (Nov 16, 2026). Range for Blue Lagoon due to differing share counts. The companies differ in stage, metals, size and jurisdiction; the comparison is purely descriptive.
Quelle: Stockchase, MSN Money, Google Finance, Stockinvest, Morningstar, Investing.com, company websites
Daten als Tabelle
|Company
|Market cap
|GoGold (TSX: GGD)
|ca. 1.380
|Sierra Madre (TSXV: SM)
|ca. 324
|Talisker (TSX: TSK)
|ca. 159
|Blue Lagoon (CSE: BLLG)
|92–100
|Abcourt (TSXV: ABI)
|ca. 69
|ESGold (CSE: ESAU)
|ca. 42
|Company
|Project
|Stage
|GoGold
|Parral (tailings), Los Ricos, Mexico
|Tailings producer since 2014; Los Ricos South construction approved
|Sierra Madre
|La Guitarra, Mexico
|Restart of a mine and mill, commercial production since 01/2025
|Talisker
|Bralorne, British Columbia
|Underground restart, ramp-up
|Blue Lagoon
|Dome Mountain, British Columbia
|Commercial production since 05/2026; Ocean Partners as offtaker
|Abcourt
|Sleeping Giant, Québec
|Mine and mill restart, ramp-up
|ESGold
|Montauban (tailings), Québec
|Commissioning under way, no production yet
Catalysts, opportunities, risks
The coming months will decide: what investors should watch
|Catalyst
|Status / timing
|Arrival and installation of remaining equipment
|19 containers on site, 9 in transit or about to ship (as of Nov 2, 2026)
|First doré at Montauban
|Per current company planning 2027 (previously 2026)
|Throughput and recovery in operation
|after commissioning
|First sales to Ocean Partners
|tied to operational milestones
|Assays from 2026 drilling
|pending
|Definitive agreements with Culture H. Dolbec and Gestion D.S. 50
|open, MOUs non-binding
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Impressum, Interessenkonflikte und Disclaimer
Fassung „Research 2026-10“, bei Veröffentlichung am 16.11.2026 festgeschrieben.
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