Gold From Mine Waste: Can ESGold Repeat the GoGold Story?

According to ESGold, mining did not end because the ore ran out, but because the gold price fell below US$400 per ounce. Today an ounce costs nearly ten times as much. What remained were tailings piles containing potentially harmful metals and sulphide minerals that have burdened the region for decades.

The business model in one sentence: ESGold plans to reprocess the historic residues, recover the remaining gold and silver (plus mica), neutralize the residual material, reuse it as construction material and reclaim the sites. The feed does not have to be blasted and crushed first – it is already ground and lying on surface. That is the core of the low capital requirement.